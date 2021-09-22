Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,948.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

