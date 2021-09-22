Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after buying an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 467,260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

NYSE:RAD opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.