Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $919,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

