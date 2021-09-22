Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $899,000 Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

CTXS opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.