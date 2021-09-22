Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,490 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $32,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $45,126,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Watsco by 65.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $273.99 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

