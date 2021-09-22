Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post sales of $8.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $8.90 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

