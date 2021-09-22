$2.97 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce $2.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.54 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

