Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,620 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $31,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

