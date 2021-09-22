Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 443,898 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

