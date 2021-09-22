Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

JLL stock opened at $234.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

