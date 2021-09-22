American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after buying an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,801,000 after buying an additional 141,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,685,000 after buying an additional 112,810 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after acquiring an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.