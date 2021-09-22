Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 6,834 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of VER opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

