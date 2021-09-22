Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

CASY stock opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.50 and a 200-day moving average of $206.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

