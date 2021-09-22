The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 42.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

