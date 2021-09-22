WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

