WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 690 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $526.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.