WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,489 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after buying an additional 264,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -437.86 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

