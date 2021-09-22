WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,332 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,065,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 277,038 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after buying an additional 239,860 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $699.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

