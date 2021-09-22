WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 7,972 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Ring Energy worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 52.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 625,223 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 61.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 565,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 763,100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 68,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,535,016.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,811,501 shares of company stock worth $4,501,197. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

