WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,377 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

