SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

