O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 390.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSTK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 99.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $19,824,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,339 shares of company stock worth $528,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

