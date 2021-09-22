O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,229 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.29 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 24.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

