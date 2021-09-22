O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,475 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 170,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

SUP opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $190.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 4.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.60 million.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.