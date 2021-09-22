O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 49.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $482,450. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $146.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

