Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 609,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,816,000 after purchasing an additional 322,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

