Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 14538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.
CD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.94.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 421,411 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chindata Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
