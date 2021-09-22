Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 14538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

CD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 421,411 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chindata Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.