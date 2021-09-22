Short Interest in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Drops By 19.0%

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,019,000 after purchasing an additional 309,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

