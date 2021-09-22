Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Down 18.9% in August

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 986,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 997.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

