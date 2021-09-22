Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 7,450 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DOMO opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

