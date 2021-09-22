OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $924,159.18 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $924,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $73.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.58 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,336,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

