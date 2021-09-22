Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Score Media and Gaming Inc. delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience. Its media app ‘theScore’ delivers personalized live scores, news, stats and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues and players. Score Media and Gaming Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie cut Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Score Media and Gaming has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

