Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Insider Sells $1,157,976.48 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 623.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 945,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

