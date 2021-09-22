O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

