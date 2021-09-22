Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Industries worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 12,266.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 415,706 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 166,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 120,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LAKE stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

