HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,535 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.

