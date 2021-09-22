HighTower Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Energy Fuels worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 92.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $994.01 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

