Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $891.82 million, a PE ratio of -875.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.