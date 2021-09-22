US Bancorp DE Purchases 342 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth $2,776,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $767.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.