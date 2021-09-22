Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of CLDT opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $611.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

