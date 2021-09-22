PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $895,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTRX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

QTRX opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

