Swiss National Bank Sells 5,200 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 203,998 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.