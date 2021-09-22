Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of OSI Systems worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.56.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

