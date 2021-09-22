Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Down 7%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

