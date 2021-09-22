Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Down 7%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
