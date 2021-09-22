Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12. 4,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 389,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ranpak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 2.2% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

