Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Down 9.5%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.38. 6,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. Research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 50.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

