$10.53 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post $10.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $8.34 million. Merus reported sales of $8.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $40.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merus by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

MRUS opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.59. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

