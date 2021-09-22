O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 stock opened at $170.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -239.67 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.66 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.30.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,086,528.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

