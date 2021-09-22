O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,402 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.