ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.